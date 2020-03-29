Vertcoin (VTC) Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $10.53 million and approximately $372,084.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00003162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Bitsane, Poloniex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,157.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.61 or 0.02104837 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.71 or 0.03454405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00624259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016555 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00743902 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00081234 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00025724 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00483928 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016300 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 54,077,122 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, QBTC, Bittrex, Bittylicious, Bleutrade, YoBit, Poloniex, CoinEgg, Bitsane, Trade By Trade, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

