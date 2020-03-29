Viacoin (VIA) One Day Volume Tops $207,425.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. Viacoin has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $207,425.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Upbit, Bittrex and Coinroom.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00627476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017010 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008116 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,165,714 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, OOOBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, Binance, Coinroom, LiteBit.eu and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

