VIBE One Day Volume Reaches $100,157.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One VIBE token can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. VIBE has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $100,157.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.05 or 0.02534203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00195313 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE was first traded on July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

