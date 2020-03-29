Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,387 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.09% of Victory Capital worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 392.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 16.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $16.18 on Friday. Victory Capital Holdings Inc has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $24.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Victory Capital had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 36.38%. The business had revenue of $218.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings Inc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VCTR. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.11.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

