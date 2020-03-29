Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 297,449 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297,449 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,075,000 after acquiring an additional 302,805 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,891.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,157,000 after purchasing an additional 169,636 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 37,798 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,420,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

KNSL stock traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.90. The company had a trading volume of 117,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,605. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.30. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $132.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $244,777.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,521,388.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

