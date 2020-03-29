Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.1% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,576,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 11.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $444,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $582,775,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock traded down $7.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,942,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,469,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.72 and a 200-day moving average of $184.44. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $331.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.85.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.