VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $13.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.83. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $20.35.

About VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR

