Wagerr Trading 14.1% Lower This Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and $3,709.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin, YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. During the last week, Wagerr has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002086 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wagerr Token Profile

Wagerr is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 208,891,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,511,887 tokens. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

