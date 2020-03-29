Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Short Interest Down 9.1% in March

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,241,200 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the February 27th total of 21,160,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,116,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 689,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,581,027,000 after purchasing an additional 338,005 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBA opened at $44.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average is $54.60. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

