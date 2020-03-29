Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Decreased by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,067 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.0% of Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.2% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after acquiring an additional 985,538 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 6.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.23.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.58. 12,046,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,294,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.38. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $96.53 and a 1 year high of $128.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

