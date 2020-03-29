Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,098 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.5% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $19,548,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $8.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.40. 30,568,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,973,292. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.60. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.59.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

