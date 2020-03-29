Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 168.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,436 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $564.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.71.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.62%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

