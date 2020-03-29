Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Short Interest Down 8.6% in March

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,495,400 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the February 27th total of 6,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $66,156.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,044.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,325,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,598,000 after purchasing an additional 103,719 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $95.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.51. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.43.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

