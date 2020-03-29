Waves 1-Day Volume Reaches $43.47 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, Waves has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Waves coin can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00013115 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Bitbns, Huobi and OKEx. Waves has a market cap of $82.22 million and approximately $43.47 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00015547 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00019351 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000992 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00023048 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005927 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005688 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,523,298 coins. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Kuna, Coinrail, HitBTC, BCEX, Huobi, Indodax, Exmo, Exrates, LiteBit.eu, Coinbe, OKEx, YoBit, Bitbns, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Liqui, Livecoin, Bittrex, Gate.io, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, Binance and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

