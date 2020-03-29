Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Down 9.7% in March

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the February 27th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ERC opened at $9.53 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $13.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0994 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 359,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,049 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 199,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

