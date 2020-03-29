Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Short Interest Up 24.3% in March

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 53,958,300 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the February 27th total of 43,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE WFC opened at $30.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average is $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.07.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 579,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,181,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,141 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 22,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

