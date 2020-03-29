Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) will report $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $5.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Welltower.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from to in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Welltower by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Welltower has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.