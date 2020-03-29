Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,705,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 382,887 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.18% of Wendys worth $60,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Wendys by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,297,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,247,000 after acquiring an additional 388,858 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wendys during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,218,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Wendys by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 769,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 322,561 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Wendys during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,782,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Wendys during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Wendys stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66. Wendys Co has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.70 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wendys Co will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Wendys’s payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEN. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Longbow Research dropped their price objective on shares of Wendys from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

