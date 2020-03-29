Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Holdings Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.47% of Werner Enterprises worth $11,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,745,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,536,000 after acquiring an additional 646,414 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1,067.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 254.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,854. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.03.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.21.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

