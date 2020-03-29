West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) Receiving Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) have trended negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. West Mountain Environmental earned a media sentiment score of -2.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02. West Mountain Environmental has a 1-year low of C$0.02 and a 1-year high of C$0.02.

West Mountain Environmental Company Profile

West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.

