Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,223 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 12.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:EHI opened at $7.63 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%.

In other Western Asset Global High Income Fnd news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 387,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $4,040,958.60. Insiders have acquired 977,180 shares of company stock worth $10,021,617 over the last three months.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fnd

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

