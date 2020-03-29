Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

WNEB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Compass Point downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $184.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

