Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Short Interest Update

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 185,700 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the February 27th total of 155,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23. The company has a market cap of $184.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WNEB. BidaskClub raised Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. TheStreet downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Western New England Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.