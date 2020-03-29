Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.49 Billion

Analysts predict that Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) will report $4.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Westrock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.58 billion. Westrock reported sales of $4.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westrock will report full-year sales of $18.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $18.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.81 billion to $18.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Westrock.

Get Westrock alerts:

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup raised Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

WRK opened at $27.89 on Friday. Westrock has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average of $37.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Westrock by 1,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Westrock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westrock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.