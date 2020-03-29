WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 336.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,018 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of WEX worth $10,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 709.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEX traded down $7.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.78. 651,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,715. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.16. WEX Inc has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $440.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.69 million. WEX had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on WEX from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on WEX in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.56.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

