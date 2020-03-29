Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Short Interest Down 8.9% in March

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,798,700 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the February 27th total of 10,760,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.07.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $223.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.00%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,661,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,561,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,633,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,093,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after acquiring an additional 86,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

