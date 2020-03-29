Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Position Increased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,736,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618,474 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Williams Companies worth $41,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.23.

In other Williams Companies news, CFO John D. Chandler purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,861.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. 17,715,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,712,500. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.