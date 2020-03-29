Wings (WINGS) Trading Up 12.9% This Week

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Wings token can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, HitBTC, Gate.io and Upbit. Wings has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $50,461.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wings has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.34 or 0.02539728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00193851 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00045375 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034247 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings’ genesis date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wings is wings.ai.

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, IDEX, Bancor Network, Gatecoin, Upbit, HitBTC, Liqui, Bittrex, Kyber Network and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

