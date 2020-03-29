Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.16% of Winmark worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Winmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $523,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Winmark by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Winmark by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Winmark by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WINA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Winmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Winmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

WINA stock opened at $131.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $504.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.34. Winmark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.10 and a 52 week high of $215.00.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 494.54% and a net margin of 43.86%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total transaction of $1,692,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,498,083.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $575,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,579,425.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,456,690. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

