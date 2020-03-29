Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,699,900 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the February 27th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,023,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

WIX opened at $106.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -62.14 and a beta of 1.45. Wix.Com has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $156.40.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wix.Com will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.Com by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Wix.Com by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.Com by 652.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Wix.Com by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

