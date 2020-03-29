WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on WNS from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in WNS by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 884,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,532,000 after purchasing an additional 459,295 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WNS by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 346,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after purchasing an additional 251,804 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,131,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in WNS by 64.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 154,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WNS by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,476,000 after purchasing an additional 140,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WNS opened at $41.68 on Friday. WNS has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.59 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

