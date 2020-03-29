Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,194 ($15.71).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WKP. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 755 ($9.93) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

In related news, insider Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,220 ($16.05), for a total transaction of £122,000 ($160,484.08). Also, insider Graham Clemett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,219 ($16.04), for a total transaction of £243,800 ($320,705.08).

LON:WKP opened at GBX 769.50 ($10.12) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,056.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,075.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of GBX 420.88 ($5.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,317 ($17.32).

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

