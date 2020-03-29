World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,906,700 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the February 27th total of 9,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 19.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WWE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of WWE opened at $33.80 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $100.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.41 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 25.56%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $126,402.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,947.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

