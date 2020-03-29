Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 702,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the February 27th total of 583,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 182,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. WPP has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.28.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $2.4006 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. WPP’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,919,000 after acquiring an additional 154,846 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in WPP by 338.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 143,377 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in WPP by 3,988.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 100,018 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in WPP by 12,561.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 35,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 695,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,854,000 after purchasing an additional 35,344 shares in the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

