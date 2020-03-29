WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,491 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in WPX Energy were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in WPX Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 528,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 47,590 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,778,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,003,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,489,000 after buying an additional 585,068 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPX. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.77.

Shares of WPX opened at $3.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.39. WPX Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $15.32.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%. On average, research analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Robert Herdman bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 65,000 shares of company stock worth $240,325 in the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

