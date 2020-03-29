Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Short Interest Up 19.8% in March

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,353,800 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the February 27th total of 2,800,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 610,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at $127,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.63. Wyndham Destinations has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 92.76%. The business had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Wyndham Destinations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

