Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Holdings Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Xencor worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Xencor by 76.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 23,439 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Xencor by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Xencor in the third quarter worth about $4,968,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 58,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $2,107,848.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc sold 26,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $756,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,538 shares of company stock worth $5,097,344. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

XNCR opened at $28.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average is $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Xencor Inc has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $46.33.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Xencor had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Xencor Inc will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

