Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Stock Position Lowered by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,132 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,583,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,383,000 after buying an additional 628,520 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter worth $7,927,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 331,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,225,000 after buying an additional 119,805 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XRX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average is $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Xerox Corp has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.81%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

