Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,165,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,594,000 after acquiring an additional 203,462 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 164,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 45,648 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 501,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 710,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 220,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 232,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,334,000 after acquiring an additional 30,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, February 7th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,158.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,024.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,692 shares of company stock valued at $795,188 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $65.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.75.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

