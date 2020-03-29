Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,548,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400,825 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.48% of Yandex worth $67,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yandex stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.28. Yandex NV has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $15.67. The business had revenue of $51.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.82 billion. Yandex had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $20.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yandex NV will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Yandex from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.72.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

