Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Short Interest Down 8.7% in March

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,363,900 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the February 27th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,898.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 158,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 150,744 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 231,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,829,000 after purchasing an additional 167,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $296,913,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from to in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $68.53 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $119.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

