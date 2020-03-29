Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Short Interest Down 6.8% in March

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,708,700 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the February 27th total of 14,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

YUMC stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. Yum China has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum China will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 149,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 20.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.1% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth $854,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.