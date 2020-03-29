Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) to post ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the highest is ($0.45). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 465%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.57) to ($2.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ENTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,053,000 after purchasing an additional 22,678 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $719,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,781,000 after acquiring an additional 190,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $101.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.19. The company has a quick ratio of 23.02, a current ratio of 23.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $990.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.