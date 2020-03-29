Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.28 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) will announce sales of $3.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.38 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted sales of $3.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $14.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.60 billion to $14.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.20 billion to $14.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.33). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GT. ValuEngine downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Standpoint Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $18.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $1,078,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $1,778,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 497,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 112,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $6.32 on Friday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $20.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.