Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.71 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) will post $180.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.27 million. Healthcare Trust Of America reported sales of $168.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full-year sales of $735.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $714.12 million to $763.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $772.78 million, with estimates ranging from $728.51 million to $819.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust Of America.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%.

HTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, Director Vicki U. Booth acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,837.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at $356,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at $13,341,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 361.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 441,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after acquiring an additional 346,166 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,714,000 after acquiring an additional 82,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,630,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,393,000.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $25.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.38. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $34.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

