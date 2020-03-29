Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $522.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) will report $522.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heico’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $548.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $496.00 million. Heico reported sales of $515.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heico will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heico.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. Heico had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 21.76%.

HEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Heico in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Heico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Heico in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Heico from $153.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heico in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heico in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heico in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heico in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Heico stock opened at $81.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.72. Heico has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $147.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.39.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

