Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.76 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report $8.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.54 billion and the highest is $8.92 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $8.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year sales of $36.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.48 billion to $37.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $36.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.51 billion to $39.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.93.

NYSE HON opened at $131.27 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $97.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 407,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,195,000 after buying an additional 76,857 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,137,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $377,019,000 after buying an additional 58,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

