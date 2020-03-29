Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $445.47 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will announce sales of $445.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Five analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $429.28 million to $457.30 million. Shopify posted sales of $320.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Shopify from $540.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Shopify from $340.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $474.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,892,268,000 after purchasing an additional 58,372 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,276,535,000 after buying an additional 870,046 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Shopify by 157,453.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,314,000 after buying an additional 2,881,399 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $338,911,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,841,000 after acquiring an additional 146,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $421.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $456.69 and its 200 day moving average is $386.69. Shopify has a 12 month low of $190.38 and a 12 month high of $593.89.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

