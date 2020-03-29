Zacks: Analysts Expect Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) to post sales of $28.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.20 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $27.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year sales of $144.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $143.90 million to $144.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $165.78 million, with estimates ranging from $164.80 million to $166.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aspen Aerogels.

ASPN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $5.96 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $144.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 939,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 904,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 809,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 196,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 654,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 285,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 56,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

