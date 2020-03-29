Zacks: Analysts Expect HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) to announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for HD Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the highest is $1.52 billion. HD Supply posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full-year sales of $6.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.12 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HD Supply.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HDS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

NASDAQ:HDS opened at $27.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.04. HD Supply has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 41,129 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,233.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of HD Supply by 639.7% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 42,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in HD Supply by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in HD Supply by 917.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 931,785 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

